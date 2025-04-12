US envoy says had very positive, constructive talks with Iran

Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East and the head of the country's negotiating team in indirect talks with Iran in Muscat, Oman on Saturday, announced in an interview with NBC that Saturday's talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States were "positive" and "constructive."

Steve Witkoff also confirmed that the next round of talks between the two sides will be held on April 19. He is scheduled to leave Oman on Saturday and return to the United States.

MNA