  1. Politics
Apr 12, 2025, 8:18 PM

US envoy says had very positive, constructive talks with Iran

US envoy says had very positive, constructive talks with Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The US media have reported that the US envoy Steve Witkoff said after holding indirect talks with an Iranian delegation in Oman on Saturday that the talks were "positive" and "constructive."

Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East and the head of the country's negotiating team in indirect talks with Iran in Muscat, Oman on Saturday, announced in an interview with NBC that Saturday's talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States were "positive" and "constructive."

Steve Witkoff also confirmed that the next round of talks between the two sides will be held on April 19. He is scheduled to leave Oman on Saturday and return to the United States.

MNA

News ID 230480

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News