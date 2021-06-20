Iraq hopes of expansion of mutual relations with Iran: Salih

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sat. said that his country hopes for developing and expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran during Raeisi's tenure.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iranian president-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday and reiterated that his country is very interested in expanding and broadening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Raeisi vows to form revolutionary, anti-corruption government

President-elect of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi said on Saturday that he will form a hardworking, revolutionary and anti-corruption government.

In a statement on Saturday, President-elect of Iran Ebrahim Raieisi thanked the people for their massive turnout which opened a new chapter in the country's modern history.

Raeisi expressed his appreciation for the people's turnout in the Friday presidential elections, saying that he will form a hardworking, revolutionary and anti-corruption administration.

The president-elect said that he will try "to expand justice" which was the prime objective of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, promising that he will use all the potentials of his future government to serve his fellow Iranians.

World leaders offer congratulations on Raeisi's victory

After Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's presidential elections in Iran, many political leaders and prominent figures in the region and the world offered their congratulations on his victory.

Final presidential elections’ results on Saturday showed that Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

Shortly after Raeisi was announced the winner by preliminary results, political leaders started to send their congratulations to Raeisi on his landslide victory on Saturday.

Final results show 17.92mn of votes for Raeisi

Iranian interior minister on Sat. announced the final results of the country's Presidental elections, noting that Ebrahim Raeisi has won the elections gaining 17,926,345 votes.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, interior minister Rahmani Fazli announced the final result of the presidential election.

Leader names people as ‘big winner’ of elections

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a message after successful elections, hailing the nation for throwing their support behind the Islamic Republic establishment despite pressures.

In a message on Saturday after yesterday's presidential and city council elections, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has hailed people's participation in the votes as a great victory for the nation.

The leader said that the huge western media anti-establishment campaign and the pandemic could not deter people from participating in the elections, calling on the elected president and the city council members to serve the nation in return.

Iran embassies complained against assaults on Iranian voters

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that embassies have lodged complaints to the governments in countries in which Iranian voters were assaulted at polling stations yesterday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the foreign ministry lodged official complaints to the respective governments of countries where Iranian voters were assaulted by "mercenaries" at the ballot box during yesterday's elections held at embassies and consulates.

JCPOA agreement to likely be reached before end of admin.

Referring to the current process of Vienna negotiations to revive the JCPOA, Foreign Minister Zarif said that there is a possibility of reaching an agreement before the end of Hassan Rouhani's administration.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Mohammad Javad Zarif in response to a question about the prospects of the formation of a new administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran on "Vienna" talks on reviving the JCPOA said that an agreement will probably be reached before the end of Hassan Rouhani's administration.

Iran 74th Naval Fleet docks at Chabahar after 3-month mission

Iran Army 74th Naval Fleet returned to Iranian territorial waters at southeastern port of Chabahar after sailing in the international waters for 91 days.

The Iranian Army 74th Naval Fleet that was in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb Strait on a mission returned to the country after 91 days in the sea.

Rouhani meets President-elect Raeisi

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met and congratulated President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in the 13th presidential election.

During the meeting on Saturday, the two sides discussed issues such as the participation of the people in the elections and its impact on the authority of the Islamic Republic.

Al-Nujaba offers congratulations on Raeisi's victory

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi congratulated the Islamic Revolution Leader and the people of Iran on ‎the victory of ‎Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran.‎

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Hujjat ‎al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance ‎movement, offered his congratulations to Ayatollah Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his ‌‎victory in the 13th Iranian presidential election.‎

Zarif meets with Polish counterpart to discuss bilateral ties

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Poland Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau held a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

Iranian, Pakistani FMs hold talk in Antalya on bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Turkey’s Antalya on Sat. on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) to discuss bilateral relations.

While expounding the latest result of Iranian Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed hope that the trend of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan in bilateral and regional areas will go ahead rapidly in the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s export of products to Syria up 73% in current year

Secretary of Syria Affairs of Arab and African Office of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) said that Iran’s export of products to Syria in first two months of current year (from March to May) registered a 73% growth.

Soheila Rasoulinejad broke the news on Sat. and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran’s export of non-oil products to the Arab Republic of Syria in the first two months of the current year (from March 21 to May 21) showed a 73 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Russian envoy expects agreement on JCPOA revival on July 15

The Russian envoy to Vienna talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA said Sat. that he expects the talks will reach an agreement on July 15, which is the 6th anniversary of signing the deal.

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov who represents his country in the talks between Iran and the P4+1 JCPOA talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday that he hopes the talks will conclude on July 15, which is the 6th anniversary of signing the accord.

Tehran-Dushanbe coop. against regional insecurity essential

Tehran-Dushanbe cooperation in the fight against regional destabilization is essential, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in his meeting with Tajik counterpart.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirajuddin Mehradin, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Iranian researcher invents weird gadget for hiccup strikes

A US-based Iranian researcher has invented an interesting gadget that could be the solution to annoying hiccups, US local media have reported.

According to the Live Science website, Dr. Ali Seifi, an associate professor of neurosurgery and the director of neurocritical care at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is the leader of the team that conducted the research to invent the device for hiccup strikes.

Iranian new President invites Iraqi PM to Tehran

The newly elected President of Iran invited the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to pay a visit to Tehran.

Shamkhani, Zarif, Jannati felicitate Raeisi on his election

Iranian FM Zarif and Secretary of SCSC Shamkhani, and Secretary of Iran's Guardian Council Ayatollah Jannati congratulated President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in the 13th presidential election.

On an Instagram post, Zarif congratulated Raeisi for attracting the majority of the Iranians' votes and named the nation's participation in the 2021 elections as a chance for securing stability and development in Iran.

He hoped success for Raeisi in his new responsibility.

Berri felicitates Ayat. Khamenei success of Pres. elections

Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayat. Khamenei for the successful holding of Iranian Presidential elections.

In his congratulatory message Berri also felicitated the election of Ibrahim Raeisi as the new Iranian President.

3 suspects detained for attack against Iranian voter in UK

Iranian Chargé d'affaires in London said three suspects have been detained in the UK due to the attack against an Iranian woman who had come to vote for Presidential Election in Birmingham.

Mehdi Hosseini said that the Iranian lady is still being threatened by the attackers but the Islamic republic is seriously pursuing the case.

Iranian embassy as he said is in contact with the lady and her family in London.

Human rights body reacts to assault on Iranian voters

Iran’s High Council for Human rights reacted to the assaults against Iranian voters abroad, who went to the poll stations to determine their own destiny on the day of Iran’s presidential election.

Yesterday, on the day of Iran’s presidential election, a woman who wanted to vote was brutally injured by false claimants of democracy with terrorist backgrounds and their affiliation with foreigners in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Iranian, Kuwaiti FMs hold talks in Antalya

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in Antalya, Turkey.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

The ministers discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the latest situation in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

Lebanese Hezbollah leader congratulates Raeisi

The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nassrallah has tweeted some photos of Ebrahim Raesi to congratulate the Iranian president-elect on winning in the yetsrday's elections.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Leader has posted some photos of Ebrahim Raeisi, who was elected as the 8th Iran president after winning the most number of votes in yesterday's presidential elections in Iran, to offer his congratulations.

Raeisi says would use valuable views of thinkers

“We will benefit from all the valuable views of experts, thinkers, and people”, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said, adding, “I hope we will do our best to fulfill the heavy task that people have given us."

On Saturday, a meeting was held between Iranian incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian president-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

