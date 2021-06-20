Almost all JCPOA agreement documents ready

"Today is the last day of the sixth round of negotiations, and we have gone through very intense days," said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the eve of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Sunday.

"We are now in a situation that we think almost all the agreement documents are ready," he added. " Of the main issues that remained disputed, some have been resolved and some remain, but it has taken on a very precise form and it is quite clear what the dimensions of these disputes are."

"I think it is time for the other side to decide because the stage for negotiations and a possible agreement is quite clear. They have to make their own decisions," Araghchi highlighted, stressing, "It is time for all parties to make their final decision."

The Iranian top negotiator in Vienna talks went on to say, "We will stop the talks and return to the capitals for a few days not just for further consultation but for decision-making. But now, I can not say exactly how many days."

"My colleagues had very difficult days and worked on the documents until late at night. You know that indirect negotiation is not easy and you have to work to prevent misunderstandings," he added.

Referring to today's meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, Araghchi said, "Today we will have a summary of what has been done so far and we will return to Tehran tonight."

"Every time we negotiated, we made progress. Some rounds have been more progressive and some rounds have been less. We have made good progress this round and now we are closer to an agreement than ever. I hope we can reach a final conclusion in the next round," Deputy FM noted.

He also expressed hope that the final conclusion will reach the next round, saying, "I hope it will reach in the next round, but it is certainly not possible to predict whether we will be able to do so in the next round, but I am very hopeful."

The last meeting of the 6th round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Sunday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China, and the UK).

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of European Union (EU) Foreign Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will head the Iranian negotiation team.

It should be noted that the 5th round of the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna from May 25 to June 2.

