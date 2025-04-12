  1. Politics
Iran, Oman FMs hold key meeting in Muscat

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who's on a visit to Muscat for talks with US, held a key meeting with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Saturday.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian top diplomat has traveled to Oman to participate in indirect talks with the United States on the nuclear issue and the lifting of oppressive and illegal sanctions.

Upon his arrival in the neighboring country, Araghchi  Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

During this meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister hailed the firm and long-standing relations between Tehran and Muscat in all fields and appreciated Oman's responsible approach to regional issues and developments.

