COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 310

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry announced on Tues. that the pandemic has claimed 310 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 77,532.

It said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,799,415 after the detection of 13,930 new cases since Sunday.

Some 2,258,046 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, it said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 5,173 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The ministry also said more that more than 18.25 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

