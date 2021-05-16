14mn Iranians to receive Covid-19 vaccines by end of spring

Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki said that a large shipment of anti-coronavirus will arrive in the country later tonight, adding that another big shipment will be imported next week.

Namaki asserted that as many as 14 million people aged above 60 and people with diseases that are hard to be treated will receive the vaccine by the end of Khordad (June 21).

He noted that those people will receive the vaccine as the first target group because they usually increase the rate of hospitalization in the country and death toll.

The health minister said that the country has successfully left behind the fourth wave of the pandemic, adding that in the last 24 hours, 162,000 people received vaccines.

He added that the rate of vaccination will increase in the coming days.

