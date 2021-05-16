COVID-19 infects 11,291, kills 303 in Iran in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 18,230 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,787 of whom were hospitalized.

She added that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 2,751,166 with the death toll standing at 76,936.

According to Lari, 5,337 patients are in critical condition while over 2.22 patients have recovered.

Lari also said that over 18.18 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and 1,899,022 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

ZZ/IRN84331094