Coivd-19 update: 229 deaths; 12,428 new cases in past 24hrs

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health officials on Thursday, 229 Iranians lost their lives due to coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 77,994 people while 12,428 new cases were reported.

As many as 2,804,632 cases have been detected with Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry statement today, while 2,290,613 have recovered from the illness so far.

Furthermore, 5,081 people are being treated in ICUs in hospitals across the country.

According to the statement, as many as 2,366,895 have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine as of today, while 439,293 have been injected with te second dose of the vaccine.

