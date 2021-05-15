Zionist fighter jets destroy Mushtaha tower in Gaza (+VIDEOS)

Zionist forces injure 29 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Zionist forces have injured at least 29 Palestinians in different areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, 17 of the injured people had been shot with live bullets and eight with rubber-coated bullets. Three more people needed medical attention after inhaling tear gas.

Resistance launches new rocket attacks on Zionists

A new wave of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories began after the Zionist regime brutally attacked the building housing media offices in Gaza Strip.

According to the latest reports, the Resistance targeted Sderot and Kiryat Gat in the occupied lands.

Confirming these attacks, Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said that they have launched a new series of missile attack on Zionist settlements.

According to the report, Al-Quds Brigades targeted areas such as Al Khedira, Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot with missiles and rockets.

Senior Hamas political figure targeted

Al-Jazeera quoted its correspondent in Gaza as claiming that the Zionist regime has targeted and hit the house of senior Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya in east Gaza City.

Palestinian groups have responded by firing towards Beer Sheva, the correspondent said.

According to Palestinian sources, al-Hayya was not in the house at the time of the attack.

Zionists target Al-Jalaa tower housing media offices

Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist regime destroyed a tower in the Gaza Strip where a number of world media outlets have offices.

The Israeli regime has razed to the ground a high-rise building housing media offices in Gaza Strip, including Al Jazeera Media Network and The Associated Press news agency.

Watch the moment the building that houses Al Jazeera and several other international media agencies is flattened after Zionist warplanes target it with multiple missiles.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the tower was completely destroyed after rockets fired by Israeli fighter jets.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli drones first fired rockets at the tower, and moments later, the regime's fighters destroyed the tower with a missile attack.

Al-Arabiya quoted its correspondent in the Gaza Strip as saying that the tower was attacked with four missiles.

The Zionist regime's warplanes previously had already targeted several buildings in the heart of Gaza City, including the al-Johara building and the 14-storey Shorouq tower, which both house media offices as well as the 13-storey residential Hanadi tower.

In reaction to this attack, the spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida said, "After targeting the civilian tower in Gaza, the residents of Tel Aviv and the center [of occupied Palestine] should be worried and waiting for our decisive response."

The Associated Press president and CEO said he is “shocked and horrified” by the “incredibly disturbing” Israeli attack on the al-Jalaa building housing the AP office.

Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and destruction of its offices by the Israeli military in Gaza and views this as a clear act to stop journalists from conducting their sacred duty to inform the world and report events on the ground.

Al Jazeera promises to pursue every available route to hold the Israeli government responsible for its actions.

Al Jazeera calls on all media and human right institutions to join forces in denouncing these ruthless bombings and to hold Israel accountable for deliberately targeting journalists and media institutions.

Israel regime threatens to target intl. media offices in Gaza

In an unprecedented surprising act, the Zionist regime threatened to attack international media in Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime has given a “warning” that it will bomb the building that houses Al-Jazeera offices and other international media channels in Gaza City in one hour.

Gaza death toll rises to 140

A Palestinian man was killed in an airstrike that hit Bureji refugee camp, located in the middle of the Gaza Strip, according to the Wafa news agency.

The attack brings the deaths toll in the besieged territory to 140, including 39 children.

Dozens of rockets fired at Tel Aviv

The Palestinian Resistance group 'Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades' reported that dozens of rockets were fired at Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacre in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza.

Dozens of rockets were fired at Tel Aviv in response to the massacre of Palestinian children, women and civilians in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza Strip, the Hamas military wing said in a news release on its Telegram channel.

On the other hand, the Zionist media reported that at least 30 rockets were fired at and around Tel Aviv, and some sources reported that sirens went off warning of rocket attacks in the city.

Al-Jazeera also reported that the Israeli artillery targeted some areas in the Gaza Strip after this successful operation of the Palestinian resistance against the center and south of Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Resistance attacks Zionist Kissufim base

Al-Qassam Resistance Group, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced today that it had targeted Zionist military forces at the Kissufim military base with 'Shehab' suicide drone and mortar shells.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also released footage of rocket attacks on Zionist areas.

Palestinian death toll in Gaza, occupied West Bank mounts

The Zionist regime's bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its sixth consecutive day, with Israeli air raids hitting a refugee camp where at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed.

In the early hours of Saturday, rescue workers were still trying to pull bodies from under the rubble as more people are believed to be dead. Hamas, the group that controls the besieged enclave, responded to the latest attack by firing a barrage of rockets towards Ashkelon and Ashdod. No casualties were reported.

At least 139 Palestinians, including some 39 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians protesting against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Resistance rocket hits Ashdod, causing terrible fire

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in the Zionist settlement of Ashdod caused a terrible fire.

Resistance fighters in Gaza have fired dozens of rockets and missiles at Zionist settlements around Gaza since this morning, including Beersheba, Ashdod, Kissufim, and Ashkelon.

According to Al-Mayadeen, one of the missiles hit an industrial area and warehouse containing flammable materials, causing a massive fire. Several people were also injured in the fire.

The Israeli army also posted this video on its Twitter account, saying that the fire was very scary. But he did not mention the location of the fire.

New Zionist regime's airstrikes hit Gaza’s Khan Yunis

The Zionist regime's airstrikes bombed some areas in the eastern part of Gaza’s Khan Yunis governorate.

A video posted by the Safa Press agency showed the latest Israeli airstrikes in the southern part of Gaza.

According to the report, the Zionist regime's planes hit the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis governorate.

Shelling reported in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

The Zionist regime's artillery fire has reportedly hit some agricultural lands in the eastern part of Gaza’s Khan Yunis governorate.

Safa Press also reported on Saturday that there were also renewed shelling at the coastal area of Gaza.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or property damage.

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Gaza's Shujayea

According to the latest reports, the Zionist regime's airstrike destroyed a residential house in the Shujayea neighbourhood of the Gaza Strip.

Safa Press agency is reporting in the last half hour that an Israeli airstrike has hit and destroyed a house in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

The report said that the home of the Hassouna family located in eastern Gaza City was destroyed during the strike early on Saturday.

Shujayea was the site of a heavy Israeli bombardment in 2014 that killed several civilians. The incident was described as a “massacre”.

Zionist attack on Gaza leaves 139 martyred, incl. 39 children

As of early Saturday, at least 139 Palestinians, including 9 children, have been killed and 920 have been wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise, as another series of Israeli air assaults hit the Shati refugee camp in Gaza killing at least two women, including six children while burying several others in the rubble. Another air raid also reportedly hit a house in Khan Yunis, Al-Jazeera reported.

Thousands of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, as well as in Israel.

At least 11 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

Thousands gather in Nablus to denounce Israeli occupation

Thousands of Palestinians marched in the West Bank early on Saturday to denounce the continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

The protesters were heading home after dawn prayers when they joined the march in the city of Nablus, according to a video posted on social media by the Safa Press agency.

Drones target tower in Gaza City’s south

The Zionist regime's drones launched early on Saturday hit a building in the southern part of Gaza City, the New Press site reported.

The report said that four missiles hit the al-Rawda Tower 2 located at Tal al-Hawa located south of Gaza City.

Infant survives Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza

An infant was among the survivors being treated for their injuries following the Zionist regime's airstrike early on Saturday at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza, according to Safa Press agency.

According to the latest reports by Al-Jazeera, at least 15 people were injured in the attack.

At least nine other people are still believed to be trapped in the three-story building that collapsed following the Israeli strike.

Zionist regime's strike hits another home in Khan Yunis

Another Israeli airstrike early on Saturday hit a house in Khan Yunis neighbourhood of the Gaza Strip, according to Al-Jazeera.

Thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing their homes in the last few days following intense airstrikes by the Zionist regime.

Some Gaza civilians said that their homes were targeted by the Israeli regime without any warning, resulting in the deaths of family members, many of them women and children.

Rockets from Gaza hit building in Israel’s Ashdod

Rockets fired from Gaza early on Saturday hit a building in the Zionist regime's Ashdod, according to the Jerusalem Post, adding that no one was reported injured in the incident, although a multi-story building sustained some damage.

Hamas earlier said that the latest barrage of rockets was in retaliation to the deadly Israeli air raid that killed several people, including children, at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza.

Israel’s public broadcaster, Kann, also reported that rockets have also been fired in Ashkelon and Shephelah in the occupied territories.

11 Palestinian civilians killed in West Bank

Israeli forces have killed a total of 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during confrontations.

According to a statement by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, its medical teams dealt with 11 fatalities and 1,334 injured cases in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Three rockets fired towards Israel from Syria: Israeli army claims

Three rockets were fired towards Israel from Syria, the Israeli army claimed, adding that one landed inside Syria.

The launches came after Israeli fire towards Syria’s neighbour Lebanon killed a member of the Hezbollah group, an enemy of Israel that is present in southern Syria.

There was no immediate confirmation of a link between the events.

