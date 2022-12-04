Palestinians' air defenses fire back to new Israeli raids

Various Palestinian media outlets reported the offensive early Sunday, identifying the targets as an area located west of the city of Khan Yunis and farmland east of the city of Rafah.

The Palestinian media also reported that resistance groups' anti-aircraft artillery confronted the Israeli raids in Khan Yunis, firing at the regime's aircraft.

In addition, Palestinian resistance groups fired five rockets from Gaza toward the occupied territories, two of which landed in an open area in Eshkol.

Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military arm of Hamas, issued a statement later, saying, "Our air defenses responded at dawn today, Sunday, to the hostile Zionist warplanes in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with surface-to-air missiles."

Before the attack, the zionist military alleged that a rocket had been fired from the enclave towards the occupied territories without causing any casualties.

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the alleged firing of the projectile.

The Islamic Jihad, Hamas' fellow Gaza-based resistance movement, had warned the regime, though, that it would avenge its earlier killing of two of its senior figures in the city of Jenin in the north of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

RHM/Press TV