Zionists' spider webs shattered by Palestinian Resistance

Referring to the Resistance rocket attacks on the occupied territories in response to the Israeli aggression, Shamkhani in a tweet wrote, "The spider webs that the Zionists claimed to be iron [Iron dome] collapsed with Palestinian Resistance missiles."

"The revolutionary youth of Palestine have expanded to the heart of the occupied territories by changing the security equations," he added.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

According to Israeli Channel 13 television, Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip have fired about 1,000 rockets and missiles at various cities in occupied Palestine over the past three days.

