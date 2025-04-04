  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 4, 2025, 11:19 AM

Man arrested after stabbing spree that left 6 people injured

Man arrested after stabbing spree that left 6 people injured

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Six people were injured after a man who was in an "altered mental state" from an unknown substance began stabbing people in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, police said.

The suspect, who also stabbed himself in the incident, is in custody, police said, ABC News reported. 

The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

"Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute and located numerous people suffering from stab wounds," D.C. Chief Pamela Smith said during a press briefing.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect began stabbing himself while walking down the street before stabbing a female acquaintance who was with him, Smith said.

He then stabbed others who were outside on the block as well as two good Samaritans who tried to intervene, the chief said, the report added. 

MA/PR

News ID 230145
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News