Man arrested after stabbing spree that left 6 people injured

The suspect, who also stabbed himself in the incident, is in custody, police said, ABC News reported.

The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

"Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute and located numerous people suffering from stab wounds," D.C. Chief Pamela Smith said during a press briefing.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect began stabbing himself while walking down the street before stabbing a female acquaintance who was with him, Smith said.

He then stabbed others who were outside on the block as well as two good Samaritans who tried to intervene, the chief said, the report added.

MA/PR