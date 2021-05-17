AP calls for probe into Zionists airstrike on media offices

The Associated Press' top editor is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera, and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts.

Separately, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel's bombing of a building housing the media organizations as a possible war crime, Business Insider reported.

Sally Buzbee, AP's executive editor, said Sunday on CNN that the Israeli regime has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower.

The Zionist military, which gave AP journalists and other tenants about an hour to evacuate, claimed Hamas used the building for a military intelligence officer and weapons development.

Zionist military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the regime was compiling evidence for the US but declined to commit to providing it within the next two days.

"We're in the middle of fighting," Conricus told CNN's "Reliable Sources" on Sunday. "That's in process, and I'm sure in due time that information will be presented."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel would share any evidence of Hamas' presence in the targeted building through intelligence channels. But neither the White House nor the State Department would say if any American official had seen it.

Buzbee said the AP has had offices in al-Jalaa tower for 15 years and never was informed or had any indication that Hamas might be in the building. She said the facts must be laid out.

