Hoisting Zionist regime's flag in Vienna painful, shocking

In a tweet on late Friday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, 'Vienna is the seat of IAEA & UN, and Austria so far been a great host for negotiations."

"Shocking & painful to see flag of the occupying regime, that brutally killed tens of innocent civilians, inc many children in just few days, over govt offices in Vienna," he added.

"We stand with Palestine," the Iranian diplomat stressed.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian Resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

According to the latest report by the UN, 10,000 Palestinians have been forced out of their homes in the Gaza Strip, as the death toll from Israeli strikes on the enclave reaches 137.

As of early Saturday, at least 137 Palestinians, including 36 children, have been killed and 920 have been wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday.

ZZ/FNA14000224000553