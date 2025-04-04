Israeli regime massacres 33 children in Gaza schools

Israeli forces have carried out strikes on three schools in Gaza City, killing at least 33 people – 18 of them children, Al Jazeera reported early on Friday.

The schools were being used as shelters by hundreds of displaced Palestinian families.

Israel’s military has also issued orders for residents in more neighbourhoods in Gaza City to flee their homes, the report added.

Israeli regime ordered more forced expulsions from southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City as the UN estimates some 280,000 Palestinians forcibly displaced since Israel broke the ceasefire in Gaza on March 18.

At least 37 people were killed, including many women in and children, in Israeli attacks on north Gaza, specifically the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Israel’s recent killing of 15 medics and emergency workers – a suspected war crime – is “one of the darkest moments” of the war on Gaza, said the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s president.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also said at least 50,523 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 114,638 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. The Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

At least 1,139 people were martyred in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and more than 200 taken captive.