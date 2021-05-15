Zarif visit canceled in protest of Vienna's Zionist support

The Austrian Foreign Ministry was quoted by an Austrian journalist as announcing the decision of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cancel his visit to Vienna in response to the hoisting Zionist regime's flag on the buildings of the Prime Minister's Office and the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

In a last-minute move, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled a trip to Austria scheduled for today due to the hoisting Zionist regime's flag on the Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry buildings in Vienna, said the Austrian journalist in a series of tweets.

"The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed this, adding that this cancellation does not change our [Iran-Austria] relations, which are traditionally good. But we do not link our solidarity with Israel to the diplomatic travels to other countries," the journalist added.

Yesterday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz supported Tel Aviv instead of expressing his condolences to the families of the Palestinian martyrs and wounded in the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Kurtz claimed today on his Twitter account that he sympathizes with the Zionists who were killed or wounded in rocket attacks by Palestinian Resistance groups.

He announced that he had ordered the flags of the Zionist regime hoisted above the Austrian government headquarters in Vienna.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

At least 139 Palestinians, including some 40 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians protesting against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

ZZ/FNA14000225000607