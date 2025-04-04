60% of Zionist settlers see threats of civil war: Poll

"Israel's" Channel 7 reported on a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute, the "Israeli Society Index," which gauged Israeli reactions to statements made by former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, who warned of the potential for civil war in "Israel", a report by Al Mayadeen English website of TV reported.

The survey revealed that 27% of Israelis agreed with Aharon Barak's warning, stating he "was right," while 33% acknowledged his concerns but felt he "exaggerated a little, though the real danger is there." On the other hand, 21% believed Barak "exaggerated greatly" and that civil war was not imminent, while 16% felt there was "no danger of a civil war in Israel."

The poll also explored opinions on the legitimacy of dismissing the Shin Bet chief and whether the government should comply with Supreme Court rulings if it intervenes in the dismissal. A majority, 51%, believed that "there should be no interference in the dismissal."

Dr. Shuki Friedman, Director General of the Jewish People Policy Institute, commented, “As we approach Passover, a time traditionally focused on unity, the data shows that Israelis are deeply concerned about the potential for escalating internal conflict.”

In another report, the Leket Israel Association revealed that 1.5 million Israelis faced food insecurity, with 2.6 million tons of food wasted in 2023, valued at 24.3 billion shekels (approximately $7 billion). This marks a 3% increase in food waste from the previous year, highlighting a growing crisis in "Israel’s" food sector.

Official statistics indicate that food loss represents 1.3% of domestic production, which corresponds to 38% of the total food produced in "Israel".

MNA