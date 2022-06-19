1 Palestinian shot dead by Zionist forces in West Bank

Nabil Ahmad Salim Ghanem, a Palestinian youth, was shot dead in Qalqilya city near the village of Jaljulia in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli troops while trying to cross separation wall near Qalqilya in West Bank

Also, last night, Zionist settlers attacked Palestinian civilians in an area west of Jericho with the support of occupying forces.

Earlier on Saturday, the Zionist regime's fighter jets bombed several areas on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip, a move the Zionists said was in response to a missile fired from Gaza towards the occupied port city of Ashkelon.

The firing of missiles from Gaza, which came just hours after the Zionist martyrdom of a number of Palestinian resistance forces, carries many messages for Tel Aviv, including that the resistance will not fall short of the equation it made after Operation Sword of Quds and will unite all operational fronts, a report by Palestine Today said.

