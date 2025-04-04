If Muslim nations unite enemies cannot oppress them

“If Muslims remain united, their enemies will be unable to oppress any Muslim nation,” Pezeshkian told chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat in a telephone conversation on Thursday, Press TV reported.

Their conversation came as for the third consecutive week, US airstrikes continued across Yemen, killing and wounding civilians in the Arab country.

Mashat, for his part, stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in supporting Islamic unity is truly a source of pride, adding that that if Islamic countries focus on their commonalities and remain united, imperialist powers will not be able to oppress and invade them one by one.

He noted that the situation on the ground in Yemen is entirely different from what the enemy is trying to portray.

Mashat expressed confidence that Muslims do not have fundamental disagreements with one another and that by focusing on shared values, they can achieve unity, ultimately overcoming their adversaries.

Yemenis have been hitting Israeli and American targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza since the Zionist regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and in response to the US-UK aggression on their homeland.

The operations have effectively shut down the Eilat port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the Israelis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

MNA