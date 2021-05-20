Iran will not leave Palestinians alone: Ghaani to Zeif

The IRGC Quds Force commander-in-chief penned a letter to Mohammed Zeif, the commander of Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades on Thursday, reiterating Iran's support for the Palestinian resistance.

General Ghaani told commander Zeif that "Quds will win," thanking the Palestinian resistance group for sticking to their promise to liberate Palestine.

The Quds Force commander touched upon the ongoing "Sword of Quds" operation recently launched by resistance forces in Gaza against the Israeli regime, saying that operation has advanced the Palestinian struggle into a new stage.

He explained that "The Battle of the Sword of al-Quds drew the attention of the Ummah to Quds and its holy sites."

Gen. Ghaani predicted that the traitors to the Palestinian cause will definitely regret it.

He also said that in accordance with the prediction of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the clock is ticking for the enemy's destruction.

"Until the destruction of the usurper regime and the liberation of the entire Palestine land, we will not rest and we will not stay silent," according to the Quds Force commander.

KI