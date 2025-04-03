Iran govt vows to empower private sect. for investment growth

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has chosen “Investments for Production” as the slogan for the Persian New Year in his annual Nowruz message.

Every year, with the arrival of Nowruz, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution sets a slogan to determine the general direction of the country's policies. These slogans are usually deep-rooted in the country's economic and social challenges, and their goal is to guide planning and policymaking to resolve the problems. This year, on the eve of 1404 (started March 21, 2025), the slogan "Investments for Production" has been chosen by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Accordingly, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration plans to intensify its engagement with the private sector to facilitate investment in production as part of efforts to implement the country's economic agenda for the year.

President Pezeshkian said that extensive discussions were held on investment strategies and existing challenges to ensure effective policy execution.

First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref and the government’s economic team also held a separate session to consolidate their plans.

Pezeshkian added that the goal is to find practical ways to implement the Leader’s directives on this year’s economic theme of ‘Investments for Production.

The president emphasized that his administration has significantly increased its engagement with the private sector.

“I have personally attended numerous expert-level meetings with entrepreneurs and business representatives to address their concerns. This year, we will continue to strengthen these interactions and work to eliminate obstacles hindering private sector activities,” he said.

It should be kept in mind that investment is one of the most fundamental driving forces of economic growth in any country. Without investment, production does not flourish, employment is not created, infrastructure is not developed, and the country's economy remains stagnant.

In recent years, statistics have shown that the investment rate in Iran has not only decreased, but in some years, even the real growth of investment, which is net investment after the depreciation of existing capital, has been negative. This means that not only has new capital not entered the economic cycle, but previous investments have also been eroded. Such conditions have caused national production to face numerous problems, and many production units are either operating at low capacity or are completely closed. This is precisely why the Leader of the Revolution focused the slogan for the current year on investment in production, because without solving this problem, the Iranian economy cannot safely overcome the current crises.

But the effort to realize the goals of this slogan is not merely the government's duty. Investing in production is a national issue, and all responsible institutions, organizations, the private sector, and even the public must play their role in this direction. The banking system must direct its resources towards production, the parliament and concerned organizations must amend restrictive laws, security and judicial institutions must support investors, and the public itself must pave the way for production growth by supporting domestic production. If all these sectors fulfill their duties in the best form possible, investment in the country will flourish, and national production will be strengthened.

Investing in production is not just a slogan but a necessity to overcome the country's economic and social crises. Success on this path requires national determination and is not limited to the government alone. All executive, legislative, and support institutions, and even the people, must use their capacities to achieve this goal. Without investment, production will not grow, unemployment will increase, social security will be challenged, and the country's economy will remain in a cycle of stagnation. The choice of this slogan by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is a wake-up call for policymakers to pay attention to the importance of this issue and guide the country's path toward investment and production prosperity.

Reported by S. Morteza Ahmadi