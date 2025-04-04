Protests held across MENA region in support of Gaza

In Baghdad, Iraq, a unified central Friday prayer will be held under the title “Rafah is being wiped out” in the al-Khadhraa neighborhood of the city, after which a protest will follow.

In Taiz, Yemen, the weekly gathering in the city’s Freedom Square after Friday prayers is expected to include slogans in solidarity with Gaza residents and condemnation of Israeli bombings and its breach of the ceasefire agreement.

In Algiers, Algeria, the Movement of Society for Peace is organizing a solidarity stand in front of its central headquarters to condemn the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza.

In Rabat, Morocco, a solidarity protest with Gaza is also taking place.

MNA