Iran MPs call for uprooting Zionists, Americans from region

A total of 25 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament issued a statement on Sunday to express their support for the Palestinians and the Quds resistance.

The lawmakers said in their statement the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran awakened the Islamic countries and led the Muslim nations to rise up against the Western powers and Global Arrogance's plots against the region.

The statement further described the Zionist and their American allies in the region as "cancerous tumors" against which the Islamic Revolution directed the Muslim nations to uproot them in the region.

It also added that the young generations in the Islamic world, be Sunnis or Shias, from across the region have joined the Resistance Front led by Iran to put an end to the fake and child-killing regime of Israel.

Muslim youth have learned that as long as this disease exists, promoting the culture of self-sacrifice and martyrdom against the usurpers and aggressors is the only way to heal the old wounds of the Islamic world and Islam's beloved region of Palestine as Imam Khomeini said, the statement further noted.

The MPs went on to reiterate the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the Palestinian resistance in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei who had said "We support anyone who stands against the Zionist regime."

They concluded their statement by underlining that they will spare no efforts in support of the Resistance's cause, adding that "Through parliamentary relations with other countries, we will try to create a regional and international consensus against the brutal Zionist regime, and free the Holy Quds from the occupation of usurpers and prepare the ground for the emergence of the savior of the world [Imam Mahdi]."

