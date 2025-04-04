Russia slams Trump’s 'unacceptable' threat of bombing Iran

“The use of military force by Iran's opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable. Threats from outside to bomb Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, Press TV reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also stated that the “consequences of this, especially if there are strikes on the nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region.”

Ryabkov went on to note that Moscow “condemns US threats” against Tehran.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump threatened Iranians with "bombing the likes of which they have never seen before” if Tehran did not make a deal with the United States.

In a letter sent to the UN chief and the president of the Security Council on Monday, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, warned that the Security Council's failure to act against the threats risks catastrophic consequences not only for the region but also for international peace and security.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravachi held talks on his country’s nuclear issue with Ryabkov on Wednesday.

“The sides stressed the illegality and inadmissibility of the use of military force by Iran's opponents to resolve disagreements and the unacceptability of threats from the outside to bomb Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure, as this will inevitably lead to large-scale and irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences for the entire Middle East region and the world as a whole,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the Islamic Republic would “swiftly and decisively” respond to any aggression on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national interests.

