Danish police deal with Palestinian supporters violently

Following a hypocritical European approach that does not tolerate Palestinians defending their inalienable rights, Danish police cracked down on protesters who demonstrated in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, protesters were about to leave the subway station in Copenhagen for the Israeli Embassy while they were entertained by police with tear gas and violently dispersed them.

While the number of martyrs resulting from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has reached more than 136 people and more than a thousand people have been injured up to the present time, a number of European countries including France and Austria, have expressed sympathy for the Zionist settlers and blame the Resistance group for launching missiles into the occupied lands and territories in defense of Palestinian people and Gaza.

Austrian Chancellor ‘Sebastian Kurtz’ also ordered that flags of the Zionist regime mounted above the Austrian government headquarters in Vienna be hoisted ‘half-mast’ to express sympathy for the Zionists who were killed or wounded in rocket attacks by Palestinian resistance groups!

