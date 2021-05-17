Tel Aviv to be targeted again if Zionists not stop attacking

Spokesperson for Al-Qasam Brigades warned Zionists that Palestinian Islamic Resistance will target Tel Aviv again if the attack on residential buildings in Gaza Strip is not stopped.

In a warning message to the Zionists, he said, “The criminal Zionist regime has increased the bombing of civilian houses and homes in the past hours in Gaza and we warn the enemy that if it does not stop bombing the houses immediately, we will bomb Tel Aviv again.”

An hour ago, a Palestinian man and his daughter were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in central Gaza. At least 10 people were injured in the attack launched near Gaza Ministry of Health.

A senior official of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday expressed concern about the situation of children in the Gaza Strip.

Currently, there is no safe place for children anywhere in Gaza, she said, referring to the damage to more than 30 schools in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

Yesterday, World Catholic Leader Pope Francis condemned the cycle of violence in the occupied lands and Gaza, and warned that martyrdom of Palestinian children was "a sign that they do not seek to build a future but to destroy it."

Clashes between Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday May 10, after the end of the deadline given by the Resistance Movement to Tel Aviv to stop its aggression in the occupied lands and Al-Quds Mosque.

