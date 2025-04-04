  1. Politics
Apr 4, 2025, 10:29 AM

Continuing neighborhood policy Iran’s priority: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iran's new Assistant Minister and Director General for South Asian Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Reza Bahrami says the neighborhood policy launched in previous Raesi administration is still a top priority for Iran.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, including Iran’s water share from the Hirmand River and cooperation in the field of returning Afghan refugees from Iran to Afghanistan, as well as the recent developments in the region.

The acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, for his part, emphasized that Afghanistan's relations with Iran are on trajectory growth, adding that the two countries have high potentials to expand their cooperation in all fields.  

Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Iran.

