EU to hold emergency talks on Palestinian-Zionist issue

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that a meeting would be held on the escalating fighting between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Resistance.

In a tweet on Sunday, Borrell wrote, “In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday."

"We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence," he added.

In a telephone conversation with the Zionist regime's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday, Borrell stressed his support for this regime.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

As of Sunday morning, 174 Palestinians, including 47 children and 29 women have been martyred and 1200 have been wounded since hostilities flared up last Monday.

According to the report, at least 26 people were killed and more than 50 were injured during last night's attacks by Israeli fighters until this morning, and the number of victims is expected to increase due to the continuation of Zionist attacks.

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

ZZ/FNA14000226000441