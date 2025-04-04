Iran ranking in FIFA unchanged, remain in 18th place

Japan are the best team in Asia and remained unchanged in 16th place.

Argentina (1st) remained top thanks to impressive wins away to Uruguay (1-0) and at home to Brazil (4-1), but the Albiceleste have new company, as Spain (2nd, up 1) took full advantage of France’s (3rd, down 1) slip-up in Croatia to secure second spot, Tehran Times reported.

Les Bleus nevertheless remained on the podium, with England (4th) looking on and Brazil (5th) completing the top 5.

A total of 245 international duels have been served up globally since the December 2024 edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Teams from Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America all featured in FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers, while Concacaf and UEFA sides battled it out in their respective Nations League competitions and contested friendly encounters.

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 10 July 2025.

MNA