Apr 4, 2025, 12:50 PM

Iranian knowledge-based firms attend Uzbekistan Trade Fair

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian knowledge-based companies participated in the 16th International Exhibition “UzMetalMashExpo-2025” at the initiative taken by Iran National Innovation Fund.

“UzMetalMashExpo-2025” is one of the most prestigious and important exhibitions in Uzbekistan in the field of metallurgy, industrial machinery, metal technologies, and related industries.

A number of 12 competent domestic knowledge-based companies, active in the fields of metallurgy, machinery, and metal technologies, have showcased their latest products and achievements to visitors.

The exhibition was opened in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on April 2 and will run until April 4.

