S Korea's President Yoon ousted as court upholds impeachment

The unanimous ruling caps months of political turmoil that have overshadowed efforts to deal with the new administration of US President Donald Trump at a time of slowing growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

A presidential election is now required to take place within 60 days, according to the constitution, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to continue serving as acting president until the new president is inaugurated, Reuters news agency reported.

"The Constitutional Court’s unanimous ruling has removed a major source of uncertainty," said Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University in Seoul. "And not a moment too soon, given how the next administration in Seoul must navigate North Korea’s military threats, China’s diplomatic pressure, and Trump’s trade tariffs."

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said Yoon violated his duty as president with his December 3 martial law declaration, acting beyond his constitutional powers with actions that were "a serious challenge to democracy".

"(Yoon) committed a grave betrayal of the people's trust who are the sovereign members of the democratic republic," Moon said, adding that Yoon's declaration of martial law created chaos in all areas of society, the economy and foreign policy.

Thousands of people at a rally calling for Yoon's ouster, including hundreds who had camped out overnight, erupted into wild cheers on hearing the ruling, chanting "We won!"

"This took a long time but it's fortunate that it is a sensible outcome," said Kim Han-sol, a 23-year-old student at a rally who watched the ruling outside the court, the report added.

