Israeli regime conducts new aggression on south Lebanon

The Israeli military’s attacks on Lebanon have continued in the early hours of Friday morning, with three people killed after a drone bombed an apartment in the Lebanese port city of Sidon, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported that Hamas official Hassan Farhat was among those martyred in the attack.

The Israeli military also carried out attacks in the Naqoura and Nabatieh areas of southern Lebanon on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning, Al Mayadeen reported.

Meanwhile, The New Arab or Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, citing a source affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon, announced that Hassan Farhat (Abu Yasser) and his two children were martyred during the Israeli attack on Sidon.

This is the second terrorist attack on Sidon since the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli regime. Previously, Israel had targeted Mohammed Shaheen, a commander of the Qassam Brigades, with a drone on February 17, 2025 at the entrance to Sidon.

Since last November, the Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire more than 2,000 times and carried out attacks on southern Lebanon, the Bekaa and the suburbs of Beirut.

