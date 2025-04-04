Iran not seeking war with any country: Pres. Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman late on Thursday, emphasizing that Islamic countries can ensure peace, security, and progress at the highest level for themselves and the region by relying on shared commonalities and strengthening unity and amity among themselves.

President Pezeshkian also extended congratulations to the Saudi crown prince, the King, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

If Muslim nations establish unity and amity among themselves, they can prevent oppression and crimes against some Islamic countries, including Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza, he said, adding, “I am confident that Islamic countries, by working together, can bring about peace, security and prosperity to the entire region in the best form possible.”

Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman, for his part, congratulated President Pezeshkian and the Iranian nation on Eid al-Fitr, expressing appreciation for the Iranian president’s call for unity among Muslim nations.

He expressed optimism that stepped-up cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia would yield significant advancements in regional stability, security, and development.

The Saudi Crown Prince further emphasized that collaboration among Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other nations could enhance regional peace, reiterating Riyadh's readiness to assist in addressing any challenges related to de-escalation in the region.

