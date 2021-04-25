Iran COVID-19 update: 19,165 cases, 454 deaths

Health Ministry informed of 454 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 69,574 on Sunday.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,165 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,019 of them being hospitalized.

1,877,517 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,396,204 infected people.

As reported, 5,206 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 15.19m tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

RHM/MNA