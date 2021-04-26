Iran COVID-19 update: 21,026 cases, 496 deaths

Health Ministry informed of 496 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 70,070 on Monday.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,026 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,734 of them being hospitalized.

1,892,229 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,417,230 infected people.

As reported, 5,244 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 15.31m tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

HJ/