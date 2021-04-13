Iran COVID-19 update: 24,760 cases, 291 deaths

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that with the 291 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 65,055.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,760 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3132 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,729,293 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,118,212 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went to say that 4,481 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 13,866,887 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

