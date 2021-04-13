  1. Iran
Apr 13, 2021, 2:50 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 24,760 cases, 291 deaths

Iran COVID-19 update: 24,760 cases, 291 deaths

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 24,760 as some 291more Iranians have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that with the 291 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 65,055.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,760 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3132 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,729,293 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,118,212 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went to say that 4,481 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 13,866,887 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

RHM/5188316

News Code 172050
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172050/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News