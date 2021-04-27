Iran COVID-19 update: 20,963 cases, 462 deaths

Health Ministry informed of 462 new victims; the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 70,532 on Tuesday.

Over the last 24 hours, 20,964 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3386 of them being hospitalized.

1,907,190 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,438,193 infected people.

As reported, 5,287 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 15.43 million tests have so far been carried out in the country.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

RHM/MNA