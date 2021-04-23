Iran COVID-19 update: 22,904 cases, 380 deaths

Health Ministry informed of 380 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 68,746 on Friday.

Over the last 24 hours, 22,904 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,423 of them being hospitalized.

1,850,791 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,358,809 infected people.

As reported, 5,107 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 14.96m tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

HJ/5195673