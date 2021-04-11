  1. Iran
Apr 11, 2021, 3:34 PM

COVID-19 daily new cases at 21,063 in Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 21,063 as some 258 more Iranians have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Sunday that with the 256 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,490.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,063 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 2,780 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,710,974 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,070,141 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went to say that 4,392 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 13,673,466 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forces to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

