Iran COVID-19 update: 21,713 cases, 433 deaths

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 21,713 as 433 more Iranians have died from the disease.

Health Ministry informed of 433 new victims; the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 70,966 on Wed.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,713 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,467 of them being hospitalized.

1,923,081 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,459,906 infected people.

As reported, 5,338 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 15.56 million tests have so far been carried out in the country.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

