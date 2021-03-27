Zarif tweets after signing 25-year Iran-China partnership

"Pleased to welcome my Chinese friend & counterpart, FM Wang Yi, to Tehran," tweeted the top Iranian diplomat on the visit of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to Tehran on Saturday.

The FM Zarif further pointed to the signing of the historic cooperation agreement with China, saying "Excellent exchange on expansion of global, regional and bilateral cooperation in the context of our comprehensive strategic partnership, culminated in the signing of a historic 25-year strategic roadmap."

The foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a long-discussed comprehensive cooperation agreement on Saturday afternoon in Tehran.

The two countries began consulting and work on the important cooperation agreement six years ago during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to China.

During Rouhani's visit to China, Iran and China issued statements announcing the promotion of the level of relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tehran late on Friday to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani as well as the ex-speaker of the Iranian parliament Larijani.

This very important political document contains strategic, regional, and international cooperation.

KI