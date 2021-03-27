China's FM says Iran, China relation strategic

In addition to meetings with Foreign Minister Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani, the Chinese top diplomat was scheduled to hold a meeting with the ex-speaker of Iranian parliament Ali Larijani who has taken the lead on coordinating the efforts to sign the Sino-Iran comprehensive cooperation agreement.

In the meeting between Mr. Larijani and Mr. Yi, which took place on Saturday morning, the two sides consulted with each other about the expansion of bilateral relations.

Chinese top diplomat welcomed finalizing the Sino-Iranian comprehensive cooperation agreement and said that Iran and China are constantly busy with consultation in order to boost two countries' ties in different fields.

stressing that the relation between two counties won't be affected by daily developments, he added that the relation between the two sides is strategic and permanent.

Larijani for his part stressed that Iran decides about its relations with others dependently so its relations will be permanent and strategic.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tehran earlier on Friday for visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to meet with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During Wang Yi's visit to Tehran, which is taking place on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, it is scheduled that the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China to be signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Also in this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said late on Friday about the visit of the Chinese foreign minister to Tehran that "Tomorrow (Saturday), a 25-year cooperation agreement will be signed between Iran and China."

Attending in and opening an exhibition of documents on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries is on the Chinese Foreign Minister's agenda during Tehran's visit.

According to the report, the expansion of the Tehran-Beijing cooperation horizon will be implemented with the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Iran, and the signing of several comprehensive bilateral cooperation documents in various fields is an important focus of Wang Yi's visit to Tehran.

KI/khabaronline