Statement on Iran-China comprehensive cooperation agreement

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement following the signing of "Document of Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China," the official website of the ministry said.

In 2016, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued a joint statement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries and agreed to sign a plan for comprehensive cooperation.

After consultations and negotiations, on March 27, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed a document on "Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China".

The document focuses on the capacities and perspectives for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas including economic and cultural fields, among others.

We believe this document will further contribute to the continued development and comprehensive partnership of Iran and China and will bring about prosperity for the two nations.

KI/PR