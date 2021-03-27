Relations with China are strategic , Rouhani tells Yi

In the meeting which took place on Saturday afternoon during the visit of China's foreign minister to Tehran, the Iranian president described the relations with China as "very good relations", hailing the shared stances of both nations on the international stage as evident to the good ties.

Referring to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of new diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as bilateral, regional and international cooperation, Rouhani stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements on important infrastructure and development projects.

The President also praised Beijing's support for Iran in international bodies, including with regard to the nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA, countering US unilateralism, and condemning US sanctions against Iran, adding that "Cooperation between the two countries is very important for the implementation of the JCPOA and the fulfillment of the JCPOA obligations by European countries can change the JCPOA's current situation."

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, President Rouhani said that "it is necessary to increase cooperation between the two countries, and we want to be provided with more vaccines from China."

Rouhani went on to emphasize the comprehensive efforts to fight terrorism and extremism in the region and referred to Iran's HOPE peace plan to achieve security in the Persian Gulf region, and said that the main cause behind the instability in the region is the US military presence in the Middle East and its intervention.

The Iranian president also pointed to the signing of the strategic partnership agreement, which was signed later today by the two countries' foreign ministers, saying the 25-year cooperation roadmap will show the way for bilateral relations in the next 25 years.

For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that China has always attached great importance to its relations and cooperation with Iran.

Mr. Yi also expressed his country's opposition to the US unilateral sanctions, saying that "[the US] Maximum Pressure [against Tehran] is an illegal and inhumane act that does not have international support."

He further expressed his country's support for the JCPOA, calling for its full implementation by all the parties involved.

Mr. Yi also stated that China welcomes Iran's peace plan for the Persian Gulf region and expressed his country's support for the peace initiative.

The Chinese Foreign Minister described the US and other foreign powers' intervention in the region as causing chaos and insecurity in the region, adding that constructive solutions which are acceptable to all countries in the region should be considered in this regard.

He further expressed his country's preparedness to help Iran with fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that Iran will receive the Chinese vaccines in accordance with the previous agreements.

KI/5176466