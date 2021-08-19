Growing bilateral trust reflected by Iran-China Strategic doc

Addressing his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a message, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Beijing to him, the Chinese government, and the civilized nation.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "I am very pleased that on such a day, We are witnessing many achievements that have created a great platform for deepening cooperation between the two countries at bilateral, regional and international levels."

He went on to say, "The growing trust between the two countries in the comprehensive strategic partnership document is well-reflected."

The signing of the Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership confirms that Iran and China enjoy a long-term view towards bilateral relations, Zarif said, adding, " It also shows the serious determination of the leaders of the two countries to develop and deepen cooperation in all areas."

"Foreign Ministries of the two countries can strengthen global peace and stability through close and comprehensive consultation on regional and international issues," he said.

Chinese Foreign minister also sent a congratulatory message to Zarif, saying, "The Iran-China relations have always enjoyed continuity, progress, and development in the past fifty years since its establishment."

"On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of political relations, I look forward to working with you to bring new achievements for the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran", Wang Yi said.

