Iran, China to sign cooperation agreement on Sat.: FM spox

Speaking to Iranian state media on Friday evening, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that "Tomorrow (Saturday), a 25-year cooperation agreement will be signed between Iran and China."

Khatibzadeh made the comments after the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran earlier on Friday for an official visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to meet with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Regarding the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran, the Iranian spokesman said, "This visit will take place on the advent of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and during this visit, a comprehensive document of 25-year cooperation between Iran and China will be signed."

Khatibzadeh also said, "During this visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister will also hold meetings with a number of Iranian officials, but the most prominent part of this visit is the signing of a comprehensive document on cooperation between the two countries, which has been upgraded to a strategic partnership."

