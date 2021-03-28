Iran-China agreement to break US sanctions: Yemeni official

According to Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, Chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said the comprehensive agreement between Iran and China, which was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tehran on Saturday, will break the US sanctions.

The Iran-China comprehensive deal has been described by Western observers as a challenge to the US administration as the Western powers continue their indifference to the US violation of the Iran nuclear deal and amid an escalating feud between China and the Western countries over the alleged human rights situation in Xinjiang province.

