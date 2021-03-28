Leader's tact, foresight produced Iran-China deal: official

"With the tact and foresight of the Leader, within the framework of the will of the two countries leaders and the strategic relations between Tehran and Beijing, the Document of 25-year Comprehensive Cooperation between Iran and China was signed by the foreign ministers," Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in Persian in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday evening in reaction to the yesterday's signing of a strategic cooperation deal, which has been described by the Western observers as a challenge to the US administration.

"This multi-faceted and important document was signed in Tehran on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," Amir-Abdollahian added.

