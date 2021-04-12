70% of Iranian Academics support Iran-China Partnership Pact

The findings of an opinion poll carried out by Tehran International Studies & Research Institute (TISRI) show that nearly 70% of Iranian academic elites believe that the strategy of look to the East and the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China is in line with the requirements of modern-day Iran.

TISRI has recently conducted an opinion poll on what the Iranian academic elites think about the IR of Iran’s policy of look to the East and the Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Participants included 200 professors from the University of Tehran, Allameh Tabataba’i University, Tarbiat Modares University, Shiraz University, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and Ferdowsi University of Shiraz.

In answer to the first question of “What is your view on the IR of Iran’s policy of look to the East?”, close to 70% answered that the strategy of looking to the East is in line with the requirements of modern-day Iran. If this also coupled with diversification in Iran’s international strategy, it can be a major step forward for the achievement of the country’s interests.

Which of the answers below applies to your views on the strategy of look to the East in the IR of Iran?

Participants in the poll were also asked “Which of the answers below applies to your views on the Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership despite certain challenges in relations between the two countries and existing ambiguities?”

Of the respondents, 61.5% said that given the realities of the distribution of global power, global transition, and potentials of the two sides, plus paving the way for a more active economic, political, and security participation of the IRI in the international system, this is evaluated as positive.

Which of the answers below applies to your views on the Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership despite certain challenges in relations between the two countries and existing ambiguities?

HJ/