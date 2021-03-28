25-year agreement roadmap for continuing Iran-China coop.

"Defining a 25-year roadmap for Iran-China relations means that both countries have reached the point of separating their strategic partnership from the day-to-day and occasional ups and downs," said Khatibzadeh in an interview with Phoneix.

"The development of such a document is a roadmap for the continuation of cooperation between Iran and China, and this document will bring the path of cooperation between the two countries closer," he added.

The foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a long-discussed comprehensive cooperation agreement on Saturday afternoon in Tehran.

The two countries began consulting and work on the important cooperation agreement six years ago during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to China.

During Rouhani's visit to China, Iran and China issued statements announcing the promotion of the level of relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tehran late on Friday to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani as well as the ex-speaker of the Iranian parliament Larijani.

This very important political document contains strategic, regional, and international cooperation.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday called the agreement “deep, multi-layer and full-fledged.”

